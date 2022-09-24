World Chicken Festival continues in Laurel County

The festival is home to the world's largest stainless steel skillet, and includes music entertainment, carnival rides, and delicious chicken.

LONDON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of thousands of people continued to pour in to the annual World Chicken Festival Saturday.

The festival began Thursday near downtown London.

The festival honors the legacy of the first original Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant, which was established in the 1940’s in Laurel County.

This year’s festival featured a mullet contest, a chicken impersonating contest, and a colonel sanders look-a-like contest.

“It’s such an egg-citing time for us because it just gives us a reason to come together as a community. And also it’s so much fun to see our streets flooded with visitors and guests and tourists coming to see our city. Many are returning back and a lot of first-time visitors get a glance at London, Kentucky, and what better energy than a festival,” said Gina Wilson, events committee chair

The festival wraps up Sunday.