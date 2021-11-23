Workforce skills program provides funding for nearly 6,400 more trainees

Program funds reach more than 14,000 trainees so far this year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on Kentucky’s workforce development efforts with funds allocated to train 6,388 individuals as the state’s economic momentum and job creation reach new heights.

The Governor announced the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC), a group attached to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development that helps private-sector businesses establish industry-specific training programs, recently approved over $3 million in funding to support training efforts at 20 facilities.

“Kentucky’s future is brighter than it has ever been, and with our current economic momentum it is vitally important that we continue to focus on building a skilled workforce that can compete with any in the U.S.,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “As we work to attract the jobs of tomorrow, we must ensure our workforce has the necessary training for those positions, and programs like BSSC are helping us meet that challenge.”

This month’s allocated funds bring the fiscal year 2022 total to more than $4.8 million in training funds and credits for over 10,500 trainees across nearly 40 Kentucky facilities.

Also approved was the Metropolitan College Tax Credit for just over $4.5 million to benefit more than 2,300 students.

Metro College is a joint education-workforce-economic development initiative between UPS, the University of Louisville, Jefferson Community & Technical College and Louisville Metro and State of Kentucky governments. The partnership provides students with access to tuition-free, post-secondary education and high-quality employment opportunities.

Earlier this year, Gov. Beshear reported BSSC provided approximately $6.1 million in funds and credits in fiscal year 2021 to 111 facilities across the state to train nearly 18,300 Kentucky workers.

BSSC’s Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Skills Training Investment Credit (STIC) programs assist employers statewide. GIA provides cash reimbursements for occupational and skills upgrade training at Kentucky businesses, while STIC offers state income tax credits for companies to offset the costs for approved training programs. Applications for both programs are accepted and considered for approval by the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation Board of Directors.

BSSC incentives are available to a range of operations, including manufacturing, agribusiness, nonretail service or technology, headquarters operations, state-licensed hospital operations, coal severing and processing, alternative fuel, gasification, renewable energy production and carbon dioxide transmission pipelines.

For more information on the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. or to apply for workforce training assistance, visit ced.ky.gov/BSSC.