Workers killed after falling into drainage system

Officials say it happened near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County

ROBARDS, Ky. (AP) – Officials say two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant. According to Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs, a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County.

It wasn’t clear how the workers ended up in the drainage system. Their names weren’t immediately released. Big Rivers Electric Corporation President and CEO Bob Berry called the deaths “devastating” for the company and said officials are working with authorities as an investigation continues.