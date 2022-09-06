WORK-Lexington kicks off job training fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WORK-Lexington kicked off its second year with a job training fair Tuesday, saying the goal is to help people get back into the workforce after losing a job during the pandemic.

WORK-Lexington is the city’s workforce resource center that focuses on opening the door to anyone looking for work opportunities.

City officials talked about a variety of topics like how to be prepared for an interview, how to write a resume and how to be a good employee.

“When a person comes in here to the Charles Young Center for WORK-Lexington, the first thing they do is an assessment. Do they have skills, do they have a job, not have a job, etc. and then these folks can steer them to the next step whatver that is,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

If you are looking for employment, WORK-Lexington resources are available at the Charles Young Center at 540 East Third Street.