Work continues on Interstates 75 and 64 in Fayette County
Temporary closures are necessary for concrete pavement repairs for The Southern Split Rehabilitation Project
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of continued work for Interstate 75 and Interstate 64. Temporary closures are necessary for concrete pavement repairs and drain cleaning.
-Interstate 75
Tuesday, May 10 – currently and until 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11 through Friday, May 27 – 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays
- an inside and outside shoulder closure will be in effect along I 75 southbound starting on the north end of the project between milepoints 107.456 and 111.95
- the closure is necessary for cleaning cross drains and ditches to ensure proper drainage
-Interstate 64
Tuesday, May 10 through Friday evening, July 8/Saturday morning, July 9 – 7 p.m. evenings until 5:30 a.m. the following mornings
- various lanes of I 64 East and Westbound will be closed between milepoints 81.037 and 82.19
- one lane will remain open in both directions at all times
- the closures are necessary for concrete pavement repairs
-Interstate 64
Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15 – 7 p.m. Friday evening until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning
- a double lane closure of the right/slow and middle lane will be in effect for I 64 between milepoints 81.037 and 82.19
- the closures are necessary for full depth concrete pavement repairs
- one lane will remain open at all times, the ramps will not be affected
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.