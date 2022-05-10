Work continues on Interstates 75 and 64 in Fayette County

Temporary closures are necessary for concrete pavement repairs for The Southern Split Rehabilitation Project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of continued work for Interstate 75 and Interstate 64. Temporary closures are necessary for concrete pavement repairs and drain cleaning.

-Interstate 75

Tuesday, May 10 – currently and until 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11 through Friday, May 27 – 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays

an inside and outside shoulder closure will be in effect along I 75 southbound starting on the north end of the project between milepoints 107.456 and 111.95

the closure is necessary for cleaning cross drains and ditches to ensure proper drainage

-Interstate 64

Tuesday, May 10 through Friday evening, July 8/Saturday morning, July 9 – 7 p.m. evenings until 5:30 a.m. the following mornings

various lanes of I 64 East and Westbound will be closed between milepoints 81.037 and 82.19

one lane will remain open in both directions at all times

the closures are necessary for concrete pavement repairs

-Interstate 64

Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15 – 7 p.m. Friday evening until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning

a double lane closure of the right/slow and middle lane will be in effect for I 64 between milepoints 81.037 and 82.19

the closures are necessary for full depth concrete pavement repairs

one lane will remain open at all times, the ramps will not be affected

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.