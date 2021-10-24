Woolly Worm Festival returns to Beattyville

From food of all kinds to music to arts and crafts, kids games and even animals, the festival had something for everyone.

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Seven months ago, downtown Beattyville was filled with devastating flood waters.

Saturday, it was filled with thousands of people as the annual three-day Woolly Worm Festival returned.

From food of all kinds to music to arts and crafts, kids games and even animals, the festival had something for everyone.

Organizers and community leaders said it was a pleasant change from the flooding and demonstrates how the community has come together to rebuild.