WoodSongs to collect, distribute musical instruments to EKY communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WoodSongs, a broadcast company, and folksinger Michael Johnathon have teamed up to restore music to Appalachia after the floods.
Music instruments of all kinds are being collected now until Friday, Sept. 30. After the instruments are inspected, polished and refurbished, they’ll be distributed to any person or organization affected by the floods for free.
“I believe that love is the greatest transaction of the arts, it drives everything we do, everything we create and everything we feel,” Johnathon said in a press release. “This is a time to put our politics, opinions and divisions aside and be loving neighbors to those in real, actual need. Let’s not underestimate the comfort music and art can bring to families and neighbors in a time of great loss. When the time is right, we will be there.”
WoodSongs is asking for donations of trumpets, trombones, flutes, drums, clarinets, guitars, banjos, fiddles, mandolins, keyboards, upright basses, electric instruments, amps or more. You can bring your donated instrument to any of the locations listed below, or ship directly to Currier’s Music World in Richmond by Friday, Sep. 30:
Primary drop-off and shipping location:
- CURRIER’S MUSIC WORLD
292 S 2nd St.
Richmond, KY 40475
Phone: (859) 623-6010
*include ‘WoodSongs Flood Relief’ on package
Additional drop-off locations:
- KENTUCKY MUSIC HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM
2590 Richmond St
Mount Vernon, KY 40456
Phone: (606) 256-1000
- KENTUCKY CENTER FOR TRADITIONAL MUSIC
Morehead State University
186 East First Street
Morehead, KY 40351
Phone: (606) 783-9001
- KENTUCKY SCHOOL OF BLUEGRASS & TRADITIONAL MUSIC
Hazard Community College
One Community College Drive
Hazard, KY 41701
Phone (606) 4387-3630
- LEXINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
1733 Russell Cave Rd.
Lexington, KY 40505
Phone: (859) 231-500
- MOUNTAIN MUSIC EXCHANGE
5171 N Mayo Trail
Pikeville, KY 41501
Phone: (606) 437-5551
- MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
1 Civic, Center Plaza
Huntington, WV 25701
Phone: (304) 696-5990
- MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
50 Hal Rogers Dr
Prestonsburg, KY 41653
Phone: (606) 886-2623
The date to deliver instruments has been arranged for Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Knott County Central High School parking lot from 1 to 5 p.m. Any resident of the flooded areas in Knott, Letcher, Johnson, Pike, Perry or Breathitt counties can attend and receive free replacement instruments while supplies last.