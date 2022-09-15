WoodSongs to collect, distribute musical instruments to EKY communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WoodSongs, a broadcast company, and folksinger Michael Johnathon have teamed up to restore music to Appalachia after the floods.

Music instruments of all kinds are being collected now until Friday, Sept. 30. After the instruments are inspected, polished and refurbished, they’ll be distributed to any person or organization affected by the floods for free.

“I believe that love is the greatest transaction of the arts, it drives everything we do, everything we create and everything we feel,” Johnathon said in a press release. “This is a time to put our politics, opinions and divisions aside and be loving neighbors to those in real, actual need. Let’s not underestimate the comfort music and art can bring to families and neighbors in a time of great loss. When the time is right, we will be there.”

WoodSongs is asking for donations of trumpets, trombones, flutes, drums, clarinets, guitars, banjos, fiddles, mandolins, keyboards, upright basses, electric instruments, amps or more. You can bring your donated instrument to any of the locations listed below, or ship directly to Currier’s Music World in Richmond by Friday, Sep. 30: