Woodland Christian Church brings back art market

Now in its 30th year, the juried art fair features 60 artists.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Across the street from the annual art fair at Woodland Park, another art market continued it’s annual tradition.

The Woodland Christian Church brought back it’s Kentucky Art Market on the church grounds.

Now in its 30th year, the juried art fair features 60 artists. All money raised from the event goes back into the community through the church’s outreach programs and resources.

“We love the opportunity for everyone to come here on our property for the weekend and see beautiful art and support Kentucky artists. It is so important and vital for our church community,” said church pastor Christy Jo Harber.

“We have a full gamut of art work from wood, metal, glass, basketry. We’ve even got a guy that is selling coffee this year, making his own coffee,” said artist Dan Barnes, who also directs the

the art market.

If you missed the event Saturday, it continues Sunday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

They’re also helping the Kentucky Art Guild through raffles to help raise money for the organization.