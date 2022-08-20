Woodland Art Fair draws thousands to downtown

Nearly 200 artists and craftspeople came to the 46th annual event at Woodland Park

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Central Kentucky’s largest free cultural event is back in Lexington this weekend.

The annual Woodland Art Fair brings nearly 70,000 people to Lexington every year.

Nearly 200 artists and craftspeople came to the 46th annual event at Woodland Park. The artwork includes ceramics and fine jewelry, paintings, and photography.

There are also live bands, food trucks, and other entertainment. Vendors travel from around the country to take part.

“Everyone’s been so nice, like all the patrons. And great turnout, and I’m really happy to be here,” said vendor Jessica Woolard from Louisville.

If you missed the event today, it’ll be open tomorrow from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.