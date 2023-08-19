Woodland Art Fair draws tens of thousands to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s an annual tradition that draws thousands of people to Woodland Park, the Woodland Art Fair is back this weekend.

Nearly two hundred artists and 40 food and beverage vendors have come this year. Organizers say they expect numbers to be back to pre-pandemic levels, with between 60-and 70- thousand people coming for the event.

The event also includes two days of live music entertainment. Lexington parks and rec says they’ve spread some of the booths out to help relieve congested areas.

But say they’re excited to have one of the most popular art fairs back in the city.

“Other than the football games and Keeneland, it is one of the biggest events that happen in Lexington annually with the number of people that come,” says Amber Luallen, the superintendent of arts and events for Lexington Parks And Rec. “There’s everything from photography jewelry, painting, sculpture, ceramics, so all of the medium are represented as well.”

The art fair opens Sunday from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M.