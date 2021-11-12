Woodford teacher earns statewide recognition

Wells says it could have been any teacher

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A veteran Woodford County teacher earns statewide recognition for her work during the pandemic.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield started the Education Excellence Award this year to pay tribute to educators. More than 400 people statewide were nominated and 10 winners were chosen by a panel of judges based on what students, parents and fellow educators wrote about the nominees.

Southside Elementary School fourth grade teacher Stephanie Wells was surprised Friday by a visit from school staff, co-workers and Anthem President Kennan Wethington to present the honor. She says she’s no different than others.

“I believe all teachers do these things, so it was just my day to get the attentions. But teachers typically do what’s best for kids every day,” said Wells, a Woodford County native who has been teaching for 24 years.

She’s taught first, second, third and fourth grade and was the district’s Teacher of the Year in 2017-2018.

The honor came with a $2,500 donation to the school.