Woodford, Scott, Fayette others among state’s lowest jobless rates

Even most of the highest counties below 6%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties between November 2020 and November 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (click for full report November 2021 County Release Tables & WID (1) ).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2%. It was followed by Scott County 2.2%; Boone, Cumberland, Oldham, Taylor and Todd counties, 2.3% each; and Carlisle, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine and Logan counties, 2.4% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9%. It was followed by Breathitt County, 7%; Martin County, 6.3%; Harlan County, 5.8%; Elliott County, 5.6%; Leslie County, 5.5%; Letcher County, 5.3%; Floyd and Lewis counties, 5.2% each; and Carter and Johnson counties, 5% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3% for November 2021, and 3.9% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted November 2021 unemployment rate was released on Dec.16, 2021, and can be viewed at https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=537 .

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.