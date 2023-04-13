Woodford Reserve reveals $1,000, $3,500 Mint Julep cups





VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Woodford Reserve on Thursday revealed its $1,000 and $3,500 Mint Julep cups honoring Secretariat.

In total, 150 silver cups and 50 gold cups will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Secretariat Foundation, which was created by Penny Chenery, who owned Secretariat, to support thoroughbred and equine-related industries.

Each cup features a design of Secretariat’s blue and white checkered silks in sapphires. One side of the cup features an engraving of 1973, the year Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby, and the other features 2023.

Anyone purchasing the gold cups will have their names engraved on the bottom (so long as it’s published before April 26) and receive the handwritten autograph of Secretariat Jockey Ron Turcotte.

To purchase a cup, head here: woodfordreservemintjulep.com.

Cups must be picked up at Churchill Downs on Derby Day at the $1,000 Mint Julep Experience in the paddock.