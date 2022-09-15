Woodford Reserve releases limited-edition honey barrel finish bottle

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — To celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month, Woodford Reserve has released a limited-edition honey barrel finish bottle.

The honey barrel finish is part of its annual Distillery Series and is finished in barrels that once stored honey.

Woodford Reserve loaned some of its bourbon barrels to a local honey bee farmer in Woodford County, where the farmer aged his honey in the barrels and returned them once finished.

“One of the best parts of my job is being able to experiment with new ways of making Woodford Reserve,” said Master Distiller Chris Morris in a press release. “It’s been rewarding to work with a honey producer here in Woodford County to create this unique Distillery Series expression and support local business and agriculture.”

You can purchase the honey barrel finish in 375ml bottles at the Woodford Reserve Distillery or select Kentucky retailers.