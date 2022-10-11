Woodford Reserve releases 2022 holiday bottle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Woodford Reserve on Tuesday revealed a new look for its annual holiday bottle.

The label is gold, wrapping the body and neck of the bottle.

“A Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is the perfect gift for any whiskey lover. This bottle is guaranteed to put everyone in the holiday spirit and will stand out beautifully on a bar cart,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris in a press release. “It’s a great gift to take to holiday parties – or a treat to yourself.”

The limited edition, one-liter bottle is on sale for $50.

Woodford Reserve’s distillery is located in Versailles.