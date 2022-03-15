Woodford Humane Society’s Triple Crown Trot returns to Ashford Stud

Triple Crown Trot 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Triple Crown Trot 5K returns this year to world-famous Ashford Stud.

After two years off due to COVID-19, runners, walkers and horse lovers are invited back out to Ashford Stud to take part in the scene route across the rolling hills that American Pharoah and Justify call home.

The Triple Crown Trot 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20. It’s a chip-timed road race that begins at 8:00 a.m.

All proceeds benefit Woodford Humane Society and the animals who call it their temporary home.

According to organizers, no pets or strollers are allowed.

Pricing is $35 from March 15 to April 30. It bumps up to $45 on May 1, $55 between Aug. 1-17, and $65 for registration Aug. 18-20.

If you can’t make it on race day but still want to support Woodford Humane and score a race shirt, register as “Scratched”.

The location is Coolmore America’s Ashford Stud located at the McCracken Pike Entrance in Versailles.

Registration is now open and can be found HERE.