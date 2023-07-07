Woodford Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser returns July 22

Woodford Humane Society Summer Gala

Woodford Humane Society Summer Gala

Woodford Humane Society Summer Gala

Woodford Humane Society Summer Gala

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — ABC 36 is proud to be a media partner with Woodford Humane Society — and the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up.

The Summer Gala returns Saturday, July 22 at the Keeneland Entertainment Center & Keene Barn. Our Erica Bivens and Paxton Boyd will emcee the event again this year.

The online auction is now open and it features everything from private horse farm tours, the Kentucky vs. Tennessee basketball game tickets, Keeneland box seats, rare bourbon, hotel stays and getaways, spa visits and much more.

New at Woodford Humane’s Summer Gala this year: the Blind Bourbon Pull. Ten bottles of top-shelf bourbon will be up for grabs during the event including Blanton’s, EH Taylor, Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked and more. The bourbon pull is exclusively available to Summer Gala guests; you must be present to enter and win.

Here’s how the bourbon pull works: Each entry is $35 and includes a signature cocktail made with Woodford Reserve – guests can enter as many times as they like. Winners will be selected throughout the evening starting at 7:30 and ending at 10:30. Each winner will get to pick the bottle they want to take home, but there’s a twist: they’ll be picking blind. The disguised bottles will only be revealed once they’ve been picked. So if you don’t snag your dream bottle the first time around…you just might have to go back and try again!

Tickets for the Summer Gala are available here: https://www.woodfordhumane.org/events/summergala/

And you can start bidding on items in the auction now here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/wSP/i/_All/

Woodford Humane Society relies on donations from the community; it is not funded by the government.

WHS is located at 265 Thomas Lane. To learn more about its mission, head here: https://www.woodfordhumane.org/