Woodford Humane Society sees worst overcrowding in 10 years

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Friday, the Woodford Humane Society says a few dogs have been adopted but they are still around 140% capacity of dogs and puppies. Limiting intake is the only way the shelter says it can continue to open any space up without euthanizing any animals. The shelter is so full, some dogs have to be housed in crates in spare rooms.

“I think we have 40 dogs and puppies in house, we’re built to house 29 max,” says Beth Olsen, marketing director of the Woodford Humane Society.

Olsen says the shelter is seeing the perfect storm. In the post-COVID era, it’s seeing more owner surrenders on top of less adoptions, in part due to inflation.

“It’s just a really challenging time. This is the worst that it’s been in over 10 years,” says Olsen. “We, I don’t think, ever thought we would get to a point where we needed to restrict our intake this way. But we’re here now. And it’s really the only option.”

Olsen says a lot of the surrenders right now are in the two-year age range, lining up with dogs bought or gifted around the start of the COVID pandemic.

“Most of those dogs have separation anxiety, they grew up with people who were home all the time. So they’re having a harder time here. They’re harder to place,” says Olsen.

The humane society says in general there are a lot more dogs and puppies in the world right now because when everyone wanted a pet during COVID, backyard breeders popped up trying to make quick money. This goes right into the bigger issue of not spaying and neutering, Olsen says.

“A lot of those sort of old wives tales about spaying and neutering just aren’t true. Dogs don’t get fat, their personalities, if they change, they change for the better,” says Olsen. “There is just nothing better you can do to try to help definitely to try to not add to the problem, then by making sure you don’t have an accidental litter.”

If you’re interested in adopting from the Woodford Humane Society, you can make an appointment by calling their office at (859)873-5491.