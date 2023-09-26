Woodford County students return dog tag found to veterans family

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WTVQ) — Two Woodford County student volunteers were helping cleanup Huntertown Community Interpretive Park when they stumbled upon war memorabilia.

The dog tag belonged to WWII veteran, Fred Jackson.

On Monday, the students were able to return the dog tag to Jackson’s family.

Meghan Burke and Hattie Steen are 11th graders at Woodford County High School and were out doing community service when they stumbled upon the dog tag; adding that they didn’t know the importance of it or who it belonged to.

Fred Jackson’s son, Ron spoke on the legacy of his father and how the dog tag meant so much more than just a reminder of his father.

Hattie Steen spoke on returning the dog tag, “we’re so honored to be here to do this and be able to provide this to the family and they were just so happy and I’m just happy for them.”

Meghan Burke added, “I’m glad they found something that they didn’t have previously and another way to remember their father, his importance.”

Ron spoke on being told about the dog tag, “my heart just, just stop for a moment. Tears would start throwing out of my eyes. I told my wife, I said they found daddy’s dog tag. It didn’t mean anything to her, but it meant so much to me. And the second part of that, it meant a lot to me because I’m a veteran.”

Fred Jackson was the first black constable in Lexington.