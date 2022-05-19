Woodford County introduces Eason as new girls basketball head coach

VERSAILES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new era of girls basketball begins at Woodford County High School. The Yellow Jackets announce Latear Eason as the program’s new head coach. Eason spent her college year playing basketball at LSU where she was a member of a team that reached the Final Four in 2008. She also was the Associate Head Coach during her time with Kentucky State. Now Eason returns to coaching to help rebuild Woodford County’s girls basketball program to contention.