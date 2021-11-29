Women’s Business Center gets $150,000 grant

Funding Helps Underserved Entrepreneurs Launch and Grow Businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Small Business Administration,, through the Office of Women’s Business Ownership, has awarded Community Ventures $150,000 to be used by the Women’s Business Center of Kentucky.

The grant will provide funding to sustain the program and to provide training and technical assistance to women entrepreneurs—many of whom are minorities—seeking to start or expand their businesses.

The Women’s Business Center of Kentucky empowers female entrepreneurs by providing tools and support to help female entrepreneurs start or stabilize their companies, generate sustainable profits, strategize future growth, and contribute to the growth and economic development of their communities.

“This funding helps us provide education, training, networking…anything that will help a woman start and grow her business,” explained Phyllis Alcorn, Director of the Women’s Business Center. “We do that in a variety of ways bringing in many different people specializing in different areas.”

The Women’s Business Center conducts Business Builder workshops that teach women how to start a business—put together a business plan, quantify the market and differentiate their business from others like them. A coffee roundtable held every 4th Friday allows entrepreneurs to hear speakers on a variety of topics from finances and taxes to branding, marketing and human resources.

Additionally, the SBA funding has been instrumental in helping the Women’s Business Center pivot from in-person assistance to virtual when and where necessary during the pandemic and beyond.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the Small Business Administration,” continued Alcorn. “Funding such as this bolsters our support of an under-funded segment of the population that needs it most.”