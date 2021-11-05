Woman’s ‘climb’ to raise awareness earns national honor

Winchester resident's honor earns $75,000 for charity

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winchester resident, Brittney ‘Bert’ Woodrum, has been honored with the esteemed Presidential Volunteer Service Award for her extraordinary service to international disaster relief charity ShelterBox in 2020. During The Fourteeners Project, Woodrum climbed more than 50 mountain peaks to raise awareness and over $75,000 for ShelterBox.

Woodrum, a Shelterbox Ambassador, received the prestigious Gold award for selflessly donating more than 500 hours of her time to support families with the emergency shelter and supplies they need to survive after losing their homes to disaster or conflict. This work has never been more critical than during the COVID-19 pandemic, when having a home is essential to our safety and well-being.

Committed to raising awareness and funding to shelter more families, Woodrum found new and innovative ways to continue her volunteer work amid lockdown. Her passion and dedication have enabled ShelterBox to respond to disasters and conflict and transform lives around the world.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a special recognition presented on behalf of President Joe Biden. The award is part of a national recognition program created in 2003 through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation for individuals of all ages who contribute a significant amount of time to volunteer activities.