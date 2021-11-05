Woman’s ‘climb’ to raise awareness earns national honor
Winchester resident's honor earns $75,000 for charity
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winchester resident, Brittney ‘Bert’ Woodrum, has been honored with the esteemed Presidential Volunteer Service Award for her extraordinary service to international disaster relief charity ShelterBox in 2020. During The Fourteeners Project, Woodrum climbed more than 50 mountain peaks to raise awareness and over $75,000 for ShelterBox.
Woodrum, a Shelterbox Ambassador, received the prestigious Gold award for selflessly donating more than 500 hours of her time to support families with the emergency shelter and supplies they need to survive after losing their homes to disaster or conflict. This work has never been more critical than during the COVID-19 pandemic, when having a home is essential to our safety and well-being.
Committed to raising awareness and funding to shelter more families, Woodrum found new and innovative ways to continue her volunteer work amid lockdown. Her passion and dedication have enabled ShelterBox to respond to disasters and conflict and transform lives around the world.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a special recognition presented on behalf of President Joe Biden. The award is part of a national recognition program created in 2003 through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation for individuals of all ages who contribute a significant amount of time to volunteer activities.
Since 2000, ShelterBox has provided shelter, warmth, and dignity following more than 300 disasters in nearly 100 countries. In April 2021, ShelterBox surpassed providing support to two million people since its start in 2000. ShelterBox responds urgently to earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, hurricanes, cyclones, tsunamis, or conflict by delivering boxes of essential shelter, aid, and other lifesaving supplies. Each iconic green ShelterBox contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting, and other tools for survival. The organization was nominated for a distinguished Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 and 2019. ShelterBox USA is based in Santa Barbara, California.