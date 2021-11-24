Woman’s BBQ passion pays of for The Nest

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman’s BBQ passion has paid off for a charity.

This year for Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, Sonny’s BBQ has named three deserving employees to their Sonny’s Kindness Crew, each of whom embodies the spirit of BBQ, is passionate about spreading kindness and loves helping out their local community.

The honorees were nominated by their peers and given $2,500 each to donate a charity of their choice. This year, Sonny’s BBQ wanted to empower their employees to have a say in helping their communities.