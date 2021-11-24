Woman’s BBQ passion pays of for The Nest
Sonny's BBQ honors employee with donation
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman’s BBQ passion has paid off for a charity.
This year for Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, Sonny’s BBQ has named three deserving employees to their Sonny’s Kindness Crew, each of whom embodies the spirit of BBQ, is passionate about spreading kindness and loves helping out their local community.
The honorees were nominated by their peers and given $2,500 each to donate a charity of their choice. This year, Sonny’s BBQ wanted to empower their employees to have a say in helping their communities.
One of the recognized employees was Tina Baker, assistant manager at the Nicholasville location – whose donation will help the The Nest provide shelter, supplies and teach life skills to women and children in need in Kentucky.
There’s a special place in Baker’s heart for The Nest because she is a single mom and she has always strived to be the best she could be for her children.
Her job at Sonny’s has allowed her to supply children with school supplies, Christmas gifts for foster care children and participate in other fundraising activities. The Nest is special to Baker because of the kindness they share to everyone who comes to their door, and she knows her donation will provide food, diapers and other supplies so needed at this time.