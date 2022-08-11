Woman who hit, killed man in Eubank suspected of DUI: police

EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kings Mountain woman who was driving in Eubank on Wednesday and allegedly crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on and killing the driver of that vehicle, has been arrested on multiple charges including murder and DUI.

Crystal Crank was driving on North Highway 27 around 4:49 p.m. when she crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit Wesley Wall, of Kings Mountain, head-on, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck. Wall died at the scene.

A passenger in Wall’s vehicle was injured in the wreck.

Speck says after speaking with Crank at the scene, she allegedly had the smell of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet.

Crank is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.