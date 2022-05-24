Woman shot in Lexington, home and car also hit

The shooting happened Monday night in the Imperial Trailer Park on West Loudon Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a woman was shot and a trailer home and car were hit by bullets Monday night.

Officers say they received a call of “shots fired” at 9:47 p.m. in the Imperial Trailer Park in the 100 block of West Loudon Avenue.

Police say when they arrived, they found a woman shot and multiple shell casings on the ground.

They say the woman was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Her name wasn’t released.

Investigators say a trailer home and a parked car were hit by bullets, but no one was inside either.

Police say the shooter ran from the scene.