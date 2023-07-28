Woman killed in Nicholas Co. flooding after home was washed away identified by coroner

CARLISLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The woman who was killed during flooding in Nicholas County Friday morning has been identified.

Rosa Rowland, 52, was pronounced dead at 7:45 a.m., according to Nicholas County Coroner Emily Gaunce.

Carlisle police were sent to Rowland’s home in the 2600 block of West Headquarters Road after a distress call from her.

Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas County Fire Department and Nicholas County Search & Rescue were also all sent to the scene but were impeded by flood waters and downed power lines, Gaunce said.

After crews were able to navigate the road, they saw that Rowland’s home had been washed off its foundation.

They found her body a short time later.