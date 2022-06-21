Woman injured after driving off road, over 50 foot embankment

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 52-year-old woman is injured after she reportedly drove off the road and over a 50 foot embankment, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSRT).

The rescue team says it got a call around 5 p.m. Monday about a woman in need of help on Bethesda Mission Road. Team members arrived on scene, and with assistance from Breathitt Wolfe EMS, Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office, Wolfe County Fire Department & Kentucky State Police were able to get to the woman.

WCSRT says the woman was airlifted to a Level 1 trauma center for treatment.

