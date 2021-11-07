Woman in need of double lung transplant inspires nonprofit organization

Lyndsey Allnutt and her family started the "One Breath at a Time" Foundation to help families like theirs.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – “Be strong and be courageous”, that’s the motto behind the “One Breath at a Time” (OBAAT) Foundation started by the Allnutt family. Lyndsey Allnutt says she was diagnosed with bronchiectasis as a pre-teen, but she says on August 25th she sat in the transplant clinic for the first time and was told she’ll need a double lung transplant within the next year or two.

Lyndsey’s husband, Brad, says it took him about a week to process the news, but as soon as he did the OBAAT foundation was started. The Allnutts say while the foundation will fundraise money for Lyndsey’s transplant and medical bills, their goal is to raise money to support families that might be overwhelmed with financial expenses.

“It’s not just my fight and I’m not the only one that lives this,” says Lyndsey. “So it goes so much more than just what you see here. There’s other people that need help and can’t find it. So we’re just starting the foundation to make sure anybody in my shoes gets the help they need.”

“The ultimate goal would be to get the OBAAT Foundation built large enough to where if someone is in the same situation as Lyndsey needing a major, major surgery, that we could give them a large donation to get them started,” says Brad.

Saturday, the Allnutt’s held the Life for Lyndsey Benefit which aimed to raise $25,000 towards getting the OBAAT Foundation off the ground. Much of Lyndsey’s family was at the benefit and it was clear to see how strong their bond was. Lyndsey says her family has supported her and been her rock through everything.

“I couldn’t do it without any of my family,” says Lyndsey. “They all play a very unique part in the journey and they keep me strong, that’s the only way I stay strong is with them.”

To learn more about the OBAAT Foundation or to donate to Lyndsey’s GoFundMe, visit www.theobaatfoundation.com.