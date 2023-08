Woman hospitalized after early morning stabbing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being stabbed in downtown Lexington.

The woman was apparently stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of West Main Street, Lexington police told ABC 36.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was located nearby the scene and is in custody; police did not provide any additional details.