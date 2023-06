Woman found dead on New Circle Road around 1 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was found dead on New Circle Road around 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to Lexington police, the woman was found on New Circle Road at Newtown Pike.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told ABC 36 they believe the woman was hit by a vehicle.

Her name has not yet been released.