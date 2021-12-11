Woman escapes injury when car crashes through fence, hits house

Wet road may have been a factor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman escaped serious injury Saturday morning when she lost control of her car and it crashed through a fence and hit a house.

It happened at about 10:20 on Russell Cave Road in a curve at the intersection with Kentucky 1692. The car skidded on wet pavement, crossed the opposite lane and smashed the fence before reaching the house.

Fire investigators were called back to the scene to see whether the house suffered foundation damage.