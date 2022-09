Woman dies in UTV crash in Owsley County

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Ricetown woman died Wednesday in a UTV crash in Owsley County.

According to Kentucky State Police, Tonya Peters was on a UTV by KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road when she left the roadway, overturned and was ejected.

The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.