Woman dies in early morning car crash on Bryan Station Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning.

Lexington Police say the single vehicle crash happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bryan Station Road.

Police say 4 people were inside the car, 1 woman died from her injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner identifies the victim as 36-year-old Brittany Khamis.

Her death is being investigated as an accident.