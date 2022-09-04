Woman dies in early morning car crash on Bryan Station Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning.
Lexington Police say the single vehicle crash happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bryan Station Road.
Police say 4 people were inside the car, 1 woman died from her injuries.
The Fayette County Coroner identifies the victim as 36-year-old Brittany Khamis.
Her death is being investigated as an accident.