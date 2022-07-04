Woman dies in early 4th of July fire in Rowan County

The Coroner says just before 1 a.m. Morehead Fire responded to a report of a mobile home engulfed in flames at Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60 West

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 64-year-old woman has died in an early 4th of July morning fire in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Coroner.

The Coroner says just before 1 a.m. Morehead Fire responded to a report of a mobile home engulfed in flames at Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60 West.

When crews arrived, they found a woman dead in the living room.

No foul play is suspected. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.