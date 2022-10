Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday.

The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th.

The Fayette County Coroner says Allen was taken to the hospital around 4:15 p.m. where she died from her injuries.