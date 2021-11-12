Woman dies from injuries in Jessamine County crash

65-year-old victim in one-car crash on Highway 27

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 65-year-old Nicholasville woman died from injuries she suffered early Friday morning in a crash on Highway 27 in Jessamine County.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, Naomi Niles died at UK Medical Center at 7:53 a.m.. She’d been taken there following a one-vehicle crash at about 6:30 a.m. northbound on Highway 27 near the intersection with Vince Road near Connemara Golf Course, Ginn said.