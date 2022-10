Woman dies after shooting on Maple Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman died from a gunshot wound Friday morning in an apartment in the 700 block of Maple Avenue.

Officers say they responded to a call of shots fired around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. She was declared dead on the scene by the Lexington Fire Department.

The woman’s name has not been released yet.