Woman who died after being hit by train in Lexington identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sharon Jefferson was identified as the woman who died after being hit by a train Monday afternoon, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told ABC 36.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the 4500 block of Iron Works Pike, according to Lexington police. Jefferson was pronounced dead shortly after at 3:15 p.m.

She was 58.

Jefferson was walking when she was struck by the train.

Ginn says it’s believed a “large group” of people use that track to cut through to their homes.

He ruled her death as accidental.