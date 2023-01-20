Woman dies, 2 others injured after sign falls on car at Denny’s restaurant in Kentucky

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A tragic accident at a Denny’s restaurant in Kentucky.

An elderly woman died and two others were injured after the restaurant’s sign fell on a car.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in Elizabethtown.

Witnesses said the wind blew Denny’s sign from its post, causing it to crush a car in the parking lot.

A 72-year-old woman in the car was taken to a Louisville hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Two other people also in the car were injured and taken to the hospital.