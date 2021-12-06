Woman accused of trying to burn down apartment complex where she lives in Lexington

Julie Osborne was charged with first-degree arson and 14 counts of wanton endangerment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was arrested on Sunday after deliberately trying to burn down the apartment complex where she lives, according to the arrest citation.

According to the citation, 33-year old Julie Osborne was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and 14 counts of wanton endangerment after setting fire to a pile of trash in her apartment bedroom just before noon.

Fire investigators say the fire at the apartment complex on Old Park Avenue was out by the time they arrived. They say no one was hurt. The fire department’s arson investigator is still investigating.

The apartment complex has 28 units. Investigators say 14 people were home at the time of the reported fire, resulting in the 14 counts of wanton endangerment.

Osborne was scheduled to make her first appearance in Fayette District Court on Monday afternoon.