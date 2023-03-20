Woman charged with 2019 fatal shooting at Fayette Mall pleads guilty to manslaughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman charged with shooting and killing a woman in 2019 in the Fayette Mall parking lot pleaded guilty Monday.

Markeeta Campbell pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge of manslaughter in court this morning.

In 2019, LaPorscha Stringer was shot and killed inside her car while leaving the mall in August 2019. A year later, Campbell was arrested for her death and charged with murder at the time.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney recommended Campbell’s sentence be 13 years.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 26.