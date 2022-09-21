Woman, baby taken to hospital after early morning 3-vehicle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An early morning crash between two cars and a Lextran bus sent a woman and a baby to the hospital.

According to Lexington police, the crash happened at 6:31 a.m. at the intersection of Man o’ War and Palumbo Drive after a car ran a red light and struck a vehicle, pushing it into a Lextran bus.

The bus only had one passenger on it at the time and nobody on the bus was injured.

A woman in one of the cars was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a baby was also taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The road was closed but has since reopened.