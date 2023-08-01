Woman arrested for attempted murder of Lincoln Co. man

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lincoln County woman was arrested Monday after an assault two weeks ago put a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On July 17, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Highland community for a report of an assault with a vehicle.

Once there, police found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers say they learned a verbal altercation occurred and then the man was assaulted by two people. Apparently, a hammer was used during the incident as well as a vehicle.

Monday, one of the suspects, Alexandria Logan, was arrested.

She’s charged with attempted murder along with four active warrants.

Charges are pending for the other suspect involved.