Woman arrested after leading State Police on chase

Baker was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by EMS as a precautionary measure and later lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center

LIBERTY, KY (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) was involved in a vehicle pursuit which ended in the arrest of one individual.

On July 9, 2022 at approximately 2:14 p.m., a KSP Trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford Edge on KY 70, west of Bethelridge, in Casey County for a traffic violation. Shortly after making contact with the operator, the vehicle sped away from the Trooper. The Trooper returned to his patrol vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY 328 in Lincoln County. Upon termination of the pursuit, the suspect, Tabatha L. Baker, age 52 of Eubank, was taken into custody.

Baker was charged with the following:

Operating on Suspended Operator’s License

Fleeing or Evading Police – 1 st Degree (Police Officer)

Degree (Police Officer) Wanton Endangerment – 1 st Degree

Degree Possession of Controlled Substance – 1 st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Degree (Methamphetamine) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Arrest

Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence – 2 nd Degree

Degree And several other traffic violations

The case remains under investigation by Trooper Billy Begley. Tpr. Begley was assisted by other KSP Troopers as well as the Casey County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Police Department, and Lincoln County EMS.