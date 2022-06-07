Woman arrested, accused of setting mobile home on fire

Hatfield's charged with arson

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Nicholasville woman is accused of setting a mobile home on fire.

According to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 10 Monday morning, about a suspicious woman reportedly stealing mail in the Tates Creek Estates on Lois Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office says that woman was identified as Rebecca Hatfield.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived they found Hatfield near a mobile home that was on fire.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Hatfield reportedly starting the fire.

No one was living in the mobile home at the time.

Investigators say a trash fire was also discovered in the area, but they haven’t linked Hatfield to it at this time.

