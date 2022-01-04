Woman accused of trying to smuggle meth into jail

Cara Lawson was arrested on New Year's Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The new year got off to a bad start for 33-year old Cara Lawson who was arrested on New Year’s Day, accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the Whitley County Detention Center, according to Williamsburg Police.

Deputies say Lawson tried to sneak-in an estimated 36-grams of meth into the jail.

Investigators say Lawson was originally arrested following a domestic violence call.