Woman accused of intentionally setting fire that destroyed a camper

Tiffany Nicole Roberts faces arson and other charges in connection to the fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a camper and caused minor heat damage to a neighboring home, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were called to a camper fire in the 200 block of Dalray Street around 1:48 p.m.

They say when they arrived, the camper was already engulfed in smoke and flames.

Firefighters say they faced an added challenge because there were multiple power lines down in the immediate area. Kentucky Utilities crews were called to the scene and performed an isolated outage so firefighters could fight the fire.

The camper was a total loss. No one was hurt, according to firefighters.

Fire investigators determined the fire was deliberately set and a short time later, 32-year old Tiffany Nicole Roberts was arrested on Douglas Avenue.

Investigators she was charged with second-degree arson, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree terroristic threatening.

She was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.