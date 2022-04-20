Woman accused of being on drugs, causing three car accident

KSP says 37-year old Tonja Stines crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two vehicles in Campbellsburg

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police charged a woman with driving under the influence of drugs after they say she crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with two vehicles, one of them head-on in Campbellsburg on Monday.

Investigators say 37-year old Tonja Stines, of Pleasureville, was driving a Chevy pickup truck on Campbellsburg Road at Beasley Lane around 3:15 p.m. when she caused the accident.

KSP says when Stines crossed the center line she collided with a KIA driven by 36-year old Kevin Shannon, of Campbellsburg. State Police say he was not transported from the accident scene.

Investigators say after hitting Shannon, Stines continued driving south and hit a Jeep Cherokee head-on. The driver of that vehicle, 37-year old Timothy Helm, of Bedford, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Stines was also taken to the hospital where she was treated, released and cited by State Police.

Investigators say she was cited for Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance 1st, Assault 2nd Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense(Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In addition to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police Post 5 was also assisted on scene by Campbellsburg Fire Department, Henry County EMS, Air EMS, Lake Jericho Fire Department, and New Castle Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Kentucky State Police Post 5.