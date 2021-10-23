Woman accused of assaulting another woman during fight over $1

24-year old Amanda Jordan is accused of hitting a woman in the head with a wooden object with screws in it

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clay County woman is accused of hitting another woman in the head with a wooden object with screws placed into it during a fight over $1, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Kendric Smith was called to a reported fight with a possible weapon at a business on Thursday. Deputy Smith says he found a woman at the scene who had lacerations to her head.

After an investigation, Deputy Smith arrested 24-year old Amanda Jordan off of South Highway 421 just before 11:30 p.m., according to investigators.

Jordan was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence, according to investigators.

She was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.