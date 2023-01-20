Woman, 2 children die in early morning house fire in Bullitt County

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a woman and two children have died in a house fire in central Kentucky.

The Lebanon Junction fire chief says the fire was reported early Thursday at the home in Bullitt County.

That’s just south of Louisville. Crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke.

A coroner says the victims include a 27-year-old woman, her 6-year-old daughter and another child.

All three are believed to have died of smoke inhalation. Another person inside the home survived.

It appears the home had no working smoke detectors.

The fire’s cause is being investigated.